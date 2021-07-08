Museum to host book signing event
COOPERSTOWN — A book launch, reading and signing by its author Tom Morgan, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, Morgan’s book, “Trial in Cooperstown” is an account of a manslaughter trial that took place in the village in 2006. Following the reading, Morgan will sign copies of his book in the Museum’s Study Center.
Refreshments will be available. Admission to the program is free. Registration is not required. Seating will be limited to 60 people.
As further stated in the release, Morgan spent years researching trial transcripts and other records to create a work of narrative non-fiction that encompasses his impressions of the trial he was witnessing, a description of the personalities and architecture of Cooperstown, and his conversations with those directly and indirectly involved with the trial.
“Trial in Cooperstown” is available for $29.95 at local bookstores, the Fenimore Art Museum Gift Shop and on Amazon. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the Fenimore Art Museum.
Area Legion to sell Wilson’s chicken
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 will sell Wilson’s barbecued chicken in front of Family Dollar at 44 N. Main St. in Bainbridge beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, until sold out.
Unvaccinated customers are requested to wear masks.
Customers may remain in their cars if they prefer and their orders will be taken to them.
Proceeds will be used to finance community service projects provided by Post 806.
Church to sponsor three fundraisers
EAST GUILFORD — The United Presbyterian Church at East Guilford will sponsor a lawn and bake sale and barbecued chicken dinner Saturday July 10.
The lawn and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $1 bag sale starting at noon. Dinners will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Proceeds will go toward the church’s new sanctuary roof.
The church is at the intersection of state Route 8 and county Route 35, north of Sidney.
Otego alumni set to meet Saturday
OTEGO — The Alumni Association of Otego Central School will have its annual reunion at Otego Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, July 10.
A social hour at 11 a.m. and business meeting at noon will be followed by a picnic lunch. Members are requested to bring dishes to share, their own table service and non-alcoholic beverages.
It is hoped that members will also bring memorabilia to share.
Call 607-988-2613 for more information.
Local heroes to be celebrated Sunday
SIDNEY — Family of Heroes, the first in a free summer series of events will be held from 1 to 3 p. m. Sunday, July 11, at Veterans Memorial Park at 118 River St. in Sidney.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center, the event will celebrate local heroes with tours, demonstrations and learning activities for all ages.
Sidney EMS and Fire vehicle tours will be available and Sidney Village Police will have a show-and-tell session with a body cam and child fingerprint kit.
At 2 p.m. the American Red Cross will work with students in kindergarten through second grade and students in third through fifth grade on two separate projects.
Activities will also include flag folding and etiquette, a military drill activity for children and a presentation on the history of Veterans Memorial Park. Free fire hats and flags will be given away.
Tickets will also be available for a children’s motorized ride-on fire truck to be raffled Saturday, Aug. 7.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub/ for more information.
Historic signage to be dedicated
CENTRAL BRIDGE — The Central Bridge Civic Association will dedicate two historic signs in the hamlet at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11. According to a media release, one is at the green and commemorates the arrival of the railroad. The other is at the home of DW Jenkins, a property listed on the National Register is Historic Places.
Community members are welcome to meet at the corner of Church and South Main streets for the dedication. The group’s monthly summer Music on the Green will follow to which lawn chairs are suggested. Root beer floats will be available.
