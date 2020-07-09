Wilson’s chicken to be sold Saturday
BAINBRIDGE — Slater-Silvernail Post 806 of the American Legion will sponsor its first chicken barbecue of the season Saturday, July 11. From 10:30 a.m. until it sells out, Wilson’s chicken will be available in front of the Family Dollar store in Bainbridge.
Customers are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Orders will be brought to those who prefer to remain in their cars.
Events for golfers scheduled in Delhi
DELHI —The College Golf Course at Delhi will host events and tournaments for the public this summer.
A Couples Golf Night series on Sunday, July 19 and 26; and Aug. 9, will include nine holes of golf and dinner. Rounds will begin at 3 p.m.
An Evening Scramble Series will also be held between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17 and 31; Aug. 14 and 28; and Sept. 4. Included will be include nine holes of golf for teams of two, along with entry for prizes and skins.
Call 607-746-4653 or visit golfcourse.delhi.edu for more information.
Bass tournament canceled for 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s 18th annual Bass Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch in Richfield Springs, has been canceled.
According to a media release, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state is not issuing building use permits at its parks and boat launches. Without a use permit, it would be illegal to have an official public gathering such as the bass tournament.
The center’s annual Zone Run and Walk will, however, take place on Sunday, July 19. Complete race information is available along with a preregistration form at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC.
Participants may also register on race day from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St.
Contact Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
