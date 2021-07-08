Local heroes to be celebrated Sunday
SIDNEY — Family of Heroes, will be held from 1 to 3 p. m. Sunday, July 11, at Veterans Memorial Park at 118 River St. in Sidney.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center, the event will celebrate local heroes with demonstrations, learning activities and giveaways.
Sidney EMS and Fire vehicle tours will be available and Sidney Village Police will demonstrate a body cam and child fingerprint kit.
At 2 p.m. the American Red Cross will work with students in kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade on two separate projects.
Activities will include flag folding, flag etiquette, military drills and a presentation on the history of Veterans Memorial Park.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub/ for more information.
Historic signage to be dedicated
CENTRAL BRIDGE — The Central Bridge Civic Association will dedicate two historic signs at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
According to a media release, one commemorates the arrival of the railroad. The other recognizes the home of DW Jenkins, a property listed on the National Register is Historic Places.
Community members are to meet at the corner of Church and South Main streets for the dedication. The group’s monthly summer Music on the Green will follow.
Butternut Grange to install officers
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Installation of officers will take place and several members will be recognized for milestone years of continuous membership. Light refreshments will be served.
Among business conducted last month, it was reported by Robert Evans that the weekly pie selling venture carried out in June was determined to be successful and will continue during the remaining summer months. Pies are sold at local farmers’ markets.
Members also inspected the new elevator platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.