Library in Roxbury set to expand hours
ROXBURY — Effective Wednesday, June 2, Roxbury Library will expand its hours of operation and offer curbside service as requested by individual patrons.
Following state-mandated COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks and practicing of social distancing, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Call 607-326-7901 before each visit to verify that the library, thrift shoppe and history room are open. Individuals experiencing fever, cough and other symptoms of illness should refrain from visiting the library.
The Roxbury Library Association’s volunteer Thrift Shoppe staff will accept donations when the library is open and only then.
Andes book group to resume meeting
ANDES — The Andes Library Lit Wits book group will meet for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, to choose books to read and discuss in the coming months.
Contact Judy Garrison at garrison@catskill.net or call the library at 845-676-3333 for more information and to join the group.
Community meal to be picnic fare
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a summer picnic featuring grilled hot dogs with toppings, summer salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
The front lawn will have tables for outdoor dining, weather permitting. Guests are asked to use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pick up the takeout meals.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the dinner.
Church to sponsor rummage sale days
LAWYERSVILLE — The Lawyersville Reformed Church at 109 Philip Schuyler Road in Lawyersville, will have its annual rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 4, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Masks and social distancing will be required and capacity at the sale will be limited which may result in customers having to wait outside.
Funding available for outdoor efforts
A grant opportunity exists through the Rural Healthcare Alliance for projects in Delaware County that promote age-friendly physical activities for Delaware County residents.
According to a media release, the Community Improvement Grant program affiliated with Delaware County Complete Streets, is seeking projects that create or enhance accessible and safe walking, hiking or biking trails for all ages or those that increase the visibility of and promote physical activity options through signage, websites or social media.
Up to $3,000 of funding is available and must be spent by Dec. 31.
Projects funded in 2020 included construction of a informational sign at the entrance of a half-mile walking trail at Catskill Recreation Center and the installation of kiosks on three trails managed by the Catskill Mountain Club.
Project applications, due by July 1, must include project name, project scope (including any targeted age groups or populations), anticipated timeline, additional funding, (if part of the project) and anticipated impact on the community.
Contact Complete Streets Committee Chair Janet Tweed at janetstweed@gmail.com for more information and to request an application.
Library to sponsor annual book sale
MILFORD — The Milford Free Library on South Main Street in Milford will have its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Many genres will be represented including children’s literature.
Customers who bring a bag may fill it for $2.
Call 607-286-9116 for more information.
