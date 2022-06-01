Prayer vigil planned following shooting
COOPERSTOWN — A prayer vigil will be held for the 21 victims of last week’s school shooting, their families and the community of Uvalde, Texas, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Christ Church at 46 River St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, people of all faiths are welcome to gather together to honor the memories of those taken and pray for all those left behind.
Child car restraints to be inspected
SIDNEY — Delaware County Public Health will conduct a child car seat event from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, June 3. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be at Sidney Head Start at 21 Liberty St. to check car seats and provide instruction to parents and caregivers on proper car seat installation and use.
Call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200 for more information.
Library to sponsor day-long book sale
MILFORD — The Milford Free Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The library is at 64 S. Main St. in Milford. Patrons may fill a bag for $2.
Yard sale day setin Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN —A community-wide yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event will feature sales by residents, businesses and organizations at 30 locations throughout the village.
An online map with locations is available at coopyardsales.com and at the Cooperstown Yard Sale Day Facebook page. Printed maps will be available at each location as well as at the Pioneer Park Kiosk on the day of the sale. Each location will display a Cooperstown Community Yard Sale sign.
Call 607-547-9983 or email office@coopers townchamber.org for more information.
Food service to be available at CVCS
DAVENPORT — A free summer food service program will be offered at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport to students 18 and younger.
Weekdays from July 5 to Aug. 12, breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, email Mica Thorsland at thorsland.mica@charlottevalley. org or call 607-278-5511, ext. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.