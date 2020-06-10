Barbecued chicken sale set by church
STAMFORD — The First Presbyterian Church will offer barbecued chicken by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta from 11 a.m. until sold out on Flag Day, Sunday, June 14.
Chicken halves will be sold for $7 each in the NAPA parking lot on Main Street diagonally across from the church.
Advance orders should be emailed to lkabarno@hotmail.com by Wedneday, June 10.
Tire collection time scheduled in Gilboa
GILBOA — Tires may be disposed of in Gilboa from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 13, at the highway garage at 104 Stryker Road in Gilboa The household limit is 20 tires without rims as large as truck size and two tractor tires.
Call Highway Superintendent John Wyckoff at 607-437-4692 or email him at gilhwy@yahoo.com for more information.
Morning discussion to include update
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego County Conservation Association will host a family Coffee Talk at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, to discuss what it has been doing, future programming ideas and how the organization may be of help.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybf69j22.
Town to allow for disposal of items
MIDDLEFIELD — Tires and white goods may be disposed of from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 13, at the town of Middlefield highway garage.
There will be a limit of 10 tires. No rims or tractor tires will be accepted. Appliances must not contain Freon.
Participants must register upon arrival and unload and load items themselves.
