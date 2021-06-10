Reception to mark exhibit’s opening
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich will host an opening reception for Rainy’s Creative Visuals, a stained glass art exhibit by artist Rainy Collins-Vickers at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 11.
The exhibit will remain until June 25. Light refreshments will be provided.
Call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Bands announced for Fire Pit Fridays
MIDDLEFIELD — Brewery Ommegang has released a list of performers for its free Fire Pit Friday summer concert series that debuted on June 5, following the cancellation of the May 28 concert because of inclement weather.
According to a media release, the stone fire pit, featuring a diameter of 20 feet, is described as a sight to be seen.
Concerts will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. outside the Tap House on a new permanent stage. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets if they intend to sit on the lawn.
The Tap House café will provide table service on its patio for diners. There will also be an outdoor bar and food truck available. Purchases are not required to attend.
Performing Friday, June 11 will be Hanzolo; followed by the Beadle Brothers on June 18; Annie in the Water on June 25; Wyld Blue on July 2; Charlie and the Roomers on July 9; Tailor Made on July 16; the Nate Gross Band on July 23; Hop City Hellcats on July 30; Woodshed Prophets on Aug. 6; Gridline on Aug. 13; Without a Net on Aug. 20; and Glass Pony on July 27.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Brewery Ommegang is at 656 County Highway 33 in Middlefield.
Visit ommegang.com for more information.
Entry deadline nears for Art by the Lake
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will continue to accept submissions for its annual summer art invitational Art by the Lake until Sunday, June 13.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on the museum’s back lawn.
Visit fenimoreartmuse um.org/news/abtl for more informatin and to apply.
Area gallery to host meeting with artists
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville will host a meet-and-greet with solo exhibit artists Marilyn Silver and Gerda van Leeuwen from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Their paintings and a members group show will remain on view until July 5.
Merger Mondays set to be in-person event
SCHENEVUS — An in-person “Merger Mondays” public forum will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Schenevus Central School. An open house walking tour will begin at 5 p.m.
In addition to each school’s superintendent, the forum will feature a panel with state Assembly members Brian Miller and Chris Tague and Otsego County Representative Jennifer Mickle.
Discussion will focus on the proposed merger of the two schools and June 15 vote by each board of education.
Registration is required as attendance will be limited to 50 residents from each district. Register with Wendy Elliott at wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, or 607-397-8785, or Nicole Couse at ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, or 607-638-5530.
Walk-ins will be welcome as space permits. The event will also be live streamed. Links will be provided at www.sites.google.com/worcestercs.org/schenevus worcester/home.
History of ice cream to be presented
SHARON — The Sharon Historical Society will host the online program “The History of Ice Cream in New York” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14.
The required registration may be completed at www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org.
The program will be led by Morris-Jumel Mansion Educator Meg Lynch.
Call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Brooks’ chicken to be sold Monday
STAMFORD — Chicken halves from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q will be sold for $7.50 each by the First Presbyterian Church in the NAPA parking lot on Main Street in Stamford from 4 p.m. Monday, June 14, until sold out.
Summer Fling set at area country club
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council will host Summer Fling, a day of golf followed by a dinner dance and silent auction on Saturday, July 3, at Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich.
Reservations are requested by June 15. Ticket options are available from the Arts Council at 607-336-2787 or info@chenangoarts.org.
