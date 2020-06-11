Blood drive set for Thursday in Laurens
LAURENS — There will be a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the firehouse at 34 Main St. in Laurens. Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Draft of trout stream plan to be presented
HANCOCK — The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s draft statewide Trout Stream Management Plan will be presented at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, in a Zoom room.
According to a media release, the plan includes implications for the Upper Delaware River wild trout fishery.
Co-hosted by Friends of the Upper Delaware River and Trout Unlimited, the meeting will include how individuals can become involved in the public comment period, which ends on Thursday, June 25.
The web address for the meeting is https://tinyurl.com/y8mupv75. The meeting identification number is 848 2323 6422. The one tap mobile number is +16465588656,84823236422#. The draft plan is available for review at https://tinyurl.com/y8rmo2cy.
Adoption fees for older cats to be waived
HYDE PARK — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will waive adoption fees for all cats six years and older through Saturday, June 20, in celebration of national Adopt a Shelter Cat month.
“Senior cats end up in our shelter for a variety of reasons,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes stated in a media release, adding “Sometimes it’s because of chronic medical issues or behaviors caused by those conditions. Other times, they are surrendered to us by an elderly owner who has no other option because their own health is deteriorating or their living situation has changed.” Bluebelle, Jack O Bean, Prince and eight other cats are available to see at sqspca.org. Appointments may be made to meet them by calling 607-547-8111.
