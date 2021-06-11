History of ice cream to be presented
SHARON — The Sharon Historical Society will host the third of its online history program series for 2021 with “The History of Ice Cream in New York” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14.
The required registration may be completed at www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org. Participants will be emailed the link needed to join the program.
Visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org or call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Grange meeting to include election
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange members will elect officers when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
It was reported that Anna Ritchey won first place in the scones baking contest with Barton Snedaker taking second and Helen Ritchey, third. The first place winner will represent Butternut Valley Grange in the county contest on June 12.
