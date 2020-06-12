Market in Franklin to add tables, chairs
FRANKLIN — The Farmers’ Market in Franklin will have seating for its customers starting Sunday, June 14. According to a media release, in compliance with the state’s Reopening New York plan, umbrella tables and chairs will be arranged according to social distancing guidelines.
Local produce and a variety of products are vended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. The market is scheduled to operate until Columbus Day Weekend.
Four vendors have joined the market since it opened May 24. More are welcome to participate.
Interested vendors may contact Market Manager Trish Tyrell at 607-287-8853 or tkty21007@hotmail.com.
Masks, required to be worn by vendors and customers, will be provided to anyone without one. One customer at a time is allowed to shop in a booth. Vendors handle and bag all purchases. Hand sanitizer is available at the market entrance/exit and at each booth and table.
Parking is available bordering the market on Institute and Center streets and in the parking lot north of the market.
Visit facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/ for more information, including an updated list of market items and to order online for pick up.
Two library groups schedule meetings
WALTON — William B. Ogden Free Library Book and Film group members will chat about what they’ve read, seen and enjoyed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in a Zoom room.
Members of the Walton Writers Group will share what they have been working on at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. New members are welcome to attend the Zoom session.
Call 607-865-5929 or visit https://libraries.4cls.org/walton/ for more information, including how to join each meeting.
