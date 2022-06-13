Free rabies clinic to be in Franklin
FRANKLIN — A free rabies vaccination clinic will be held from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the Franklin Fire Hall at 351 Main St. in Franklin.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Dirt Road Express to play at dance
SIDNEY — The Tri-Town Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday June 15, at the VFW at 133 W. Main St. in Sidney, for all those 18 and older.
Round and square dancing will be with Dirt Road Express.
Refreshments will be available.
Food distribution to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, June 16, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street
‘Sound of Music’ to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The third Talking Opera program will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown. The series is sponsored by the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival.
According to a media release, Guild member Richard Johnson will provide background information and history related to the upcoming Festival production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” Festival staff members Abby Rodd and Joel Morain will follow with a discussion of the production to be staged at the Alice Busch Opera Theater from July 8 to Aug. 19.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The building is fully accessible. Talking Opera programs are recorded and posted at www.glimmerglassguild.org.
