Book donations wanted for sale
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host a Book Collection from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 18.
According to a media release, the collection will take place on the lower level of 22 Main St. Patrons should use the Fair Street entrance.
Donated items will be included in the annual Summer Book Sale scheduled for June 25 through July 3.
Fly-in breakfast to be at area airport
WESTVILLE — A fly-in pancake breakfast will be sponsored by the Middlefield Fire Department from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166 in Westville.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will include pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages. The cost will be $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Event-filled days set in Sharon Spa
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a statewide Garden and Flower Festival Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, in the ballroom of the Roseboro Hotel.
Saturday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to organizers, an antique and classic car show will also be held both days at the corner of Main Street and Pavilion Avenue.
Entertainment directed at children will include a petting zoo, balloon twister, magician and bounce houses.
The Sharon Historical Society will be open both days and will feature a hanging basket sale to help fund its museum expansion project.
Visit www.sharonsprings chamber.org or call the Sharon Springs Chamber at 518-860-5513 for more information.
Museum to focus on herbal remedies
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum will present a Herbal Remedies Weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19.
According to a media release, the various ways plants were used as medicine and how they were produced in the mid 19th century will be demonstrated.
The blacksmith will create lab equipment used in the distillation of medical extracts.
Guests may tour the medical specimen garden and see medical broadsides and pamphlets handset and printed on the museum’s vintage presses. Interpreters will show and discuss simple home remedies that every farm family was well-versed in producing.
Entry to Herbal Remedies Weekend is included with regular museum admission.
All fathers will be admitted free on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19. The Museum has also teamed up with Museums for All, which provides those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits with free admission for up to four people.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Route 80, just north of the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Society to portray history in cemetery
MARGARETVILLE — The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown will present its ninth Living History Cemetery Tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Margaretville Cemetery.
An early bird performance will be offered at 2 p.m. on the Open Eye Theater stage to accommodate anyone with mobility issues.
According to a media release, the tour will feature portrayals of eight individuals from Middletown’s past. Costumed guides will lead tour goers through the cemetery where they will learn about the lives of some of Middletown’s former citizens and memorable local events of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Reservations are required for the tour and Open Eye performance. Visit mtown history.org for more information and to schedule a tour.
Self-guided tours of area gardens set
The 31st annual West Kortright Centre Garden Tour will take place Sunday, June 19, in the Jefferson-Milford-Worcester area.
According to a media release, the self-guided tour will be a journey along country roads. Preregistration is required. Tickets at $25 and $20 for WKC members will be available in advance until noon on Saturday, June 18, or until sold out. Proceeds will benefit West Kortright Centre.
The tour will be held rain or shine. Registration will be limited to 30 people per 20-minute starting time, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Contact info@westkc.org or 607-278-5454 for more information.
This event is sponsored by Catskill Country Living and Catskill Dream Team.
Sunday breakfast to include bake sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast and bake sale will be held by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
The all-you-can-eat event will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Chamber issues call for parade entries
SHARON SPRINGS — The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce will host a county-wide Fourth of July parade in the village of Sharon Springs at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
According to a media release, the parade will feature entries from Schoharie County and beyond.
Organizations and businesses are encouraged to participate by submitting a parade entry application. Floats, antique cars, tractors, groups carrying banners, or a business promotion of some sort may all be entered.
Volunteers are also being sought to assist with the event.
The required parade registration is due by June 30.
Visit www.schohariechamber.com/fourth-of-july-in-schoharie-county/, call or 518-295-8824 or email admin@schohariechamber.com for more information and to volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.