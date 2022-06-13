Food distribution to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, June 16, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street
'Sound of Music' to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The third Talking Opera program will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown. The series is sponsored by the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival.
According to a media release, Guild member Richard Johnson will provide background information and history related to the upcoming Festival production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music." Festival staff members Abby Rodd and Joel Morain will follow with a discussion of the production to be staged at the Alice Busch Opera Theater from July 8 to Aug. 19.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The building is fully accessible.
All Talking Opera programs are recorded and posted at www.glimmerglassguild.org.
Book donations wanted for sale
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host a Book Collection from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 18.
According to a media release, the collection will take on the lower level of the building that houses the library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Patrons should use the Fair Street entrance.
Donations of gently used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books will be accepted. Items not wanted include textbooks and outdated travel books.
Donated items will be included in the annual Summer Book Sale scheduled for June 25 through July 3.
Sale proceeds will benefit the library.
Fly-in breakfast set at area airport
WESTVILLE — A fly-in pancake breakfast will be sponsored by the Middlefield Fire Department from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166 in Westville.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will include pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages. The cost will be $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Call 607-547-9007 for more information.
Working with felt to be demonstrated
FLY CREEK — The Grow & Learn workshop series will present Felting on the Farm with Bobbi Goldman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek.
According to a media release, participants will be shown the steps needed in felting construction.
Felt is defined as a kind of cloth made by rolling and pressing wool or another suitable textile accompanied by the application of moisture or heat, which causes the constituent fibers to mat together to create a smooth surface.
The required registration and payment of the $60 fee may be completed at www.hhfarmshop.com.
Call 518-605-9159 for more information.
Event-filled days set in Sharon Spa
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a statewide Garden and Flower Festival Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, in the ballroom of the Roseboro Hotel.
Saturday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to organizers, an antique and classic car show will also be held both days at the corner of Main Street and Pavilion Avenue.
Entertainment directed at children will include a petting zoo, balloon twister, magician and bounce houses.
The Sharon Historical Society will be open both days and will feature a hanging basket sale to help fund its museum expansion project.
Visit www.sharonspringschamber.org or call the Sharon Springs Chamber at 518-860-5513 for more information.
Museum to focus on herbal remedies
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum will present a Herbal Remedies Weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19.
According to a media release, the various ways plants were used as medicine and how they were produced in the mid 19th century will be demonstrated.
The blacksmith will create lab equipment used in the distillation of medical extracts. Guests may tour the medical specimen garden and see medical broadsides and pamphlets handset and printed on the museum’s vintage presses. Interpreters will show and discuss simple home remedies that every farm family was well-versed in producing.
Entry to Herbal Remedies Weekend is included with regular museum admission. All fathers will be admitted free on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19. The Museum has also teamed up with Museums for All, which provides those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits with free admission for up to four people.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Route 80, just north of the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The dates are June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
