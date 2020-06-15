Interlibrary loans resume at library
DELHI — The interlibrary loan service has resumed at Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi which is operating again while adhering to cautionary procedures related to COVID-19.
According to a media release, the procedures being followed come from the Four County Library System, Delaware County and New York State. Those procedures include not allowing patrons in the library building until further notice.
Curbside borrowing includes books, books on CD, DVDs and magazines from the library’s collections or the interlibrary loan system. Visit 4cls.org or call 607-746-2662 to request materials.
Free wifi remains accessible on library grounds.
Visit libraries.4cls.org/delhi or call 607-746-2662 for more information.
Church to repeat takeout barbecue
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A drive-through, takeout only Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken and ribs fundraiser will take place from noon until sold out Saturday, June 20, at Church of Christ Uniting, at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
There will be no advance sales. Chicken halves will be sold for $8 each and ribs will be $11 each.
According to a media release, because of an overwhelming response at the Memorial Day barbecue, organizers have increased their order of chicken and ribs.
Patrons will enter the circular drive way, place an order and pay from their vehicle and proceed to the outside pickup point. Patrons are requested to have exact amount of money for their order for additional safety precautions and are required to wear a mask.
All mandated safety procedures will be followed by church volunteers working during the event.
Barbecued chicken to be sold Sunday
MERIDALE — The Meridale Fire Department will host chicken barbecue at its firehouse starting at 11 a.m. until it sells out on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21.
The firehouse is at the corner of state Highway 28 and county Route 10 in Meridale.
Individually wrapped chicken halves will be offered by donation for takeout only.
Call Jessica Patterson at 607-437-2583 for more information.
