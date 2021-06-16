Food distribution set for the month
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free drive-thru food distribution for area residents in need of a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street. Masked and gloved church members will pass the bagged food through vehicle windows until the supply is gone.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church plans to host a community get-together in August to celebrate the first anniversary of its food distribution program. The date and time will be announced.
All are welcome to both the June food distribution and the anniversary celebration.
‘Tails and Tales’ set to challenge readers
DELHI — Summer reading program registration will be at Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Packaged snacks will be provided and painting will be offered. Children may choose to take part in a guided painting activity at 4:15, 5:15 or 6:15 p.m.
The 2021 summer reading program is called “Tails and Tales.” Check the Cannon Free Library’s Facebook page for announcements of events including but not limited to The Dirtmeister, Nate the Great, Family Yoga and Magician Ron Cain.
There will be weekly prizes and raffles for young readers and at the program’s end, a party will be held with the Humane Society and a raffle prize will be drawn for a family pass to Animal Adventure Park.
The library also has children’s Storytime sessions from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for which preregistration is required. The children’s Afterschool Crafts program is held monthly from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday and Lego Challenges is held from 3 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday.
Call the library at 607-746-2662 for more information.
Strawberries to rule at Saturday festival
WORCESTER — Worcester-Schenevus Library, in collaboration with the First Presbyterian Church, will host the annual strawberry festival on Saturday, June 19. The event will be held on the church grounds at 174 Main St. in Worcester.
According to a media release, this will be the 49th year of the festival.
Homemade strawberry shortcake with biscuits and whipped cream will be served beginning at 11 a.m.
There will also be chicken barbecue dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q. The $11 dinners will include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. Half chickens only will be $6.50 each.
Community yard sales will coincide with the festival. The library will provide maps of sales locations. Maps will also be available in advance at the library at 170 Main St., Worcester, on its website and at the event beginning at 9 a.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Big Fish Trio. The band, which boasts two members from Worcester, plays tunes from swing and jazz to rock and country. They have been frequent featured performers at The Otesaga in Cooperstown. To hear a clip of their music, visit https//bigfish4u.tripod.com.
There will also be a farmers’ market in the town parking lot behind Hidden Treasures antique store on Main Street and a plant sale by the Worcester Women’s Club across the street from the church. There will also be a porch sale at Worcester-Schenevus Library’s used bookshop, on Main Street next to the library.
Call the library at 607-397-7309, or email wo.ill@4cls.org for more information.
Friends to sponsor book donation day
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will accept book donations from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 19, in preparation for the annual Summer Book Sale.
According to a media release, used books in good condition, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks may be left at the Fair Street entrance to the library building at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Donated items will be included in the June 26 to July 4 sale.
Proceeds will benefit the Village Library of Coo-perstown.
Area schoolhouse have Sunday hours
JEFFERSON — The Fuller District one-room schoolhouse will be open to visitors from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Maintained by the Jefferson Historical Society, society members will share information and relate stories about the school at 695 N. Harpersfield Road in Jefferson.
Chicken barbecue set at firehouse
MERIDALE — The Meridale Fire Department will host a Father’s Day chicken barbecue Sunday, June 20, at its firehouse from 11 a.m. until sold out. The firehouse is at 50 County Highway 10 in Meridale.
Individually-wrapped chicken halves and chicken dinners will be served by donation to eat there or takeout.
Call 607-437-2583 for more information.
