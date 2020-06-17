American Legion to have barbecue
LAURENS — A takeout barbecued chicken dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Laurens American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
Dinners will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 years old and younger. Chicken halves will be $6 each.
Participants sought for art collaboration
COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage and Cooperstown artist Ashley Norwood Cooper will collaborate on an arts project that involves artists, citizens and Amendments 13, 14 and 15 of the United States Constitution that address emancipation, voting rights and citizenship.
According to a media release, all are welcome to copy one or more of the amendments in their handwriting and deposit them in a ballot box at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown on Friday, June 19.
Participants are encouraged to indicate by email, text or phone their projected time of arrival, as no two visitors will be permitted inside the middle bay at the same time. All visitors should have masks. Sanitizer will be provided. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive submissions.
As further stated in the release, the idea to hand-copy sections of the U.S. Constitution comes from arts educator and former summer resident, Amy Snider, who initiated a broader project in 2016.
Participants will be invited to return to the gallery the following week to draw an amendment from the box, in someone else’s handwriting, to perhaps post on their refrigerator or elsewhere in their home.
In honor of the late Snider, professor emerita at Pratt Institute, her early paintings donated to the Art Garage by the artist’s sister as well as artist, Jenny Snider, will be on display. Visitors may make offers to purchase the Amy Snider paintings. Part of the proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the NAACP in Oneonta.
Participants may call the Art Garage at 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607 or email leartgarage@gmail.com for more information and to make an appointment for Friday.
Children’s author to present program
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton will kick off its Summer Reading Program at 11 a.m Saturday, June 20, with a reading by author Suzanne Bloom of McDonough. A coloring page created by Bloom may be picked up at the library before the program.
According to a media release, Bloom is author/illustrator of books for children including “A Splendid Friend, Indeed,” which received an inaugural Theodore Seuss Geisel honor award and was chosen as the 2007 Pennsylvania One Book. Her other titles are “The Bus For Us” (Pennsylvania One Book, 2013), “Feeding Friendsies,” “No Place for a Pig” and “We Keep a Pig in the Parlor.” She is also the illustrator of Melissa Parkington’s “Beautiful, Beautiful Hair,” “My Special Day at Third Street School” and “Girls A to Z.” She studied at the Cooper Union in Manhattan.
The Zoom meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y7w5y4c3 with identification number 832 5531 0212. To join by phone, dial +1 929 205 6099.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
Students sought for advisory council
Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, is looking for high school students from her district to participate in a Student Advisory Council. Metzger’s district is the 42nd and includes all of Sullivan County and parts of Delaware, Orange and Ulster counties.
Metzger serves as chair of the Agriculture Committee. She also sits on the Environmental Conservation, Education, Health, Energy and Telecommunications, Local Government, Women’s Issues, Domestic Animal Welfare and Legislative Commission on Rural Resources committees.
According to a media release, selected students will work closely with Metzger and her staff on youth-specific issues and concerns and develop projects and solutions that will make an impact in their communities. Students will also learn how the legislative process works in the state Senate.
The application deadline is Thursday, June 25. The form is available at https://tinyurl.com/yahlk4z6.
