Market to feature free entertainment
OXFORD — The Oxford Farmers’ Market will present singer/songwriter and entertainer Jo Jo Russell in a debut performance from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 19, by the fountain in Lafayette Park. The Market will open at 9 a.m.
Market vendors offer a selection of vegetable and bedding plants; seasonal produce; eggs and dairy products; locally-raised beef, pork, lamb and chicken; artisanal breads and baked goods; local hard ciders; syrup and honey; hand-made soaps and hand-crafted items.
More information is available at www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org.
Tables available for summer yard sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Participants are wanted for a summer yard sale to be hosted by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee at the corner of Charlotte Valley Road and Baptist Church Road in Charlotteville.
The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Tables are available for $15 each.
Those interested in participating may contact Ginette at ginetteday27@gmail.com by July 31, for more information and to reserve space.
