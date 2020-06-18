Change in hours made by town clerk
JEFFERSON — Leah Blumberg, the town clerk and tax collector in Jefferson, has new office hours. Her office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Call 607-652-7931 for more information.
Intervention group to meet Tuesday
A meeting of the Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, June 23, in a Zoom room.
According to a media release, the Early Intervention Program, administered by Delaware County Public Health, enables the county’s infants and toddlers younger than 3 who are disabled, developmentally delayed or at risk for disability and their families access to needed services and supports.
The council oversees the program, considers issues and advises officials as necessary.
Call 607-832-5200 or email kyra.shew@delaware.ny.us for access to the meeting.
Garth Stein book to be discussed
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, to discuss “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. Digital copies are available on Overdrive or Hoopla.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y887t8gk to join the Zoom meeting using the identification number 860 6014 5919. The meeting may also be accessed by phone at +1 929 205 6099.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
CCE board sets conference time
The board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will videoconference at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
The public may join the meeting by calling 607-865-6531 for access information.
