Opiate Task Force to present forum
MIDDLEBURGH — The Schoharie County Opiate Task Force will present a public forum to discuss area substance from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Middleburgh Reformed Church at 178 River St. in Middleburgh.
According to a media release, the forum will cover education, prevention, treatment and recovery from substance use disorders.
Guest moderator will be Friends of Recovery NY Outreach Coordinator Ben Riker.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinbeck; Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie; Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus; District Attorney Susan Mallery, Schoharie County Judge George Bartlett; and the representatives from the Schoharie County Chemical Dependency Clinic.
A Narcan training will follow.
Those in recovery along with family members and friends of those with substance abuse disorders are welcome to attend and encouraged to ask questions.
Participants sought for theater project
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council is looking for artists, musicians, actors, storytellers, performers, dancers and writers 12 and older of all skill levels. They will work with Director Barbara Gregson of Gregson Theater and musician Eric Porter in the production of “The Players and the Pirates Along the Chenango Canal.”
Rehearsals will be held in July at Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich. Performances will be at CAC in Norwich fom Aug. 26 to 28.
Information sessions, limited to 15 individuals, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. for adults and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for students Thursday, June 3. Combined sessions for students and adults will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 4.
The project is supported with a decentralization grant from Earlville Opera House and by the City of Norwich.
Contact Gregson at 607-895-6932 or blgregson@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Society to welcome visitors June 5, 24
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Springfield Historical Society will be open from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 5, in conjunction with the 125th anniversary open house and book sale at Springfield Library.
It will also welcome visitors from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, June 24.
The society invites new members to join their group.
Displays to be featured Saturday will include one on Society President Noel Dries, artwork by Janice Whipple and a memorial tribute to former society member and longtime secretary Janice Maine.
The society and library are housed in the Community Center at 129 County Road 20A in Springfield Center.
Call 607-264-3375 for more information.
Two rabies clinics scheduled in June
Drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Guilford Highway Department and from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Afton Town Garage.
Registration is required and may be completed at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
A $5 donation per animal is suggested.
Call Chenango County Environmental Health at 607-337-1673 for more information and to register by phone.
Annual plant sale set at area library
SIDNEY — The Hill and Valley Garden Club will have its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 5, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney. An outdoor book sale will also be held by the Friends of the Libraries.
Festival set in Delhi to focus on equality
DELHI — Delhi’s Courthouse Square will be the site of Delaware County’s first World Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
According to a media release, the free event will highlight the area’s diversity, while celebrating differences and inclusivity. African Americans, American Indians, Asian Pacifica Americans and LGBQT+ communities are expected to be represented.
WIDE was co-founded by Jenine Osborn and Lauren Glicken last July after Black Lives Matter protests. A group of about 20 women met monthly to discuss world events. The charity now has more than 100 members and donates proceeds from fundraisers to community programming such as library books and events.
Activities will include children’s crafts, family yoga and creative movement, food samplings and live music. There will also be a bake sale, games, raffles and prizes.
Representatives from Delhi, Walton and Andes libraries will be at the World WIDE Family Festival to promote WIDE’s monthly multicultural workshops.
Masks and social distancing will be required, and attendees will be asked to sign in.
Visit www.WIDENY.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
‘Beauty of Survival’ to be presented
ROXBURY — “The Beauty of Survival” will be presented by Russ Walker at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge at 1633 Burroughs Memorial Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the program, part of the Wild Saturday series, will introduce reptiles and amphibians with an emphasis on the Catskill Mountains.
Using photos, biofacts and live animals, the natural history and survival strategies of various creatures will be explored.
Walker, described as having a life-long interest for all wildlife, is co-founder of the East Texas Herpetological Society.
Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken with biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID guidelines will be followed. Patrons should arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will support college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops and lodge maintenance.
Parade for fourth changed to drive-by
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The annual Fourth of July Parade in Springfield Center will not take place this year in its usual form. Instead, the Springfield Fourth of July Committee invites all individuals, families and groups in the town of Springfield to participate in a Fourth of July drive-by parade.
The parade will be held from Thursday, July 1, through Monday, July 5. Judging will take place Saturday, July 3.
The theme is “Essential America.”
Parade maps will be available at the Convenience Corner store at the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and state Route 80 in Springfield Center. Names and descriptions of entries will be included with the map.
The first place winner will receive $125; followed by $75 for second place; $50 for third place; and $25 for honorable mention.
An online registration form is available on the Springfield Fourth of July Parade and Celebration Facebook page and at https://tinyurl.com/57j2axnk.
Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes. Registration is free. The deadline for entries is June 20.
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
