Church to distribute free used clothing
LAWYERSVILLE — Free gently used clothing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Lawyersville Reformed Church at 109 Philip Schuyler Road in Lawyersville.
Anyone planning to attend is requested to bring their own bags.
Al-Anon to have Day of Sharing
Chenango, Otsego and Delaware County Al-Anon Family Groups invite any and all interested parties to attend an online Day of Sharing focused on “Participation is the Key to Harmony” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
The event may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2p87fzvr.
According to a media release Al-Anon Family Groups include friends and relatives of alcoholics who have been affected by a loved one’s drinking. The agenda for the Day of Sharing includes speakers, panel discussions and games intended to show the public and newcomers how Al-Anon works.
Al-Anon Family Groups meet in more than 130 countries, and Al-Anon literature is available in more than 40 languages. Al-Anon Family Groups have been offering strength and support to families and friends of problem drinkers since 1951.
Meetings are posted at nynafg.com or Al-Anon.org.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance as well as community assistance and college scholarships.
Blood drive set at Worcester church
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. in Worcester.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossbloodorg for more information and an appointment.
Historical video to make its debut
LAURENS — The Town of Laurens Historical Society will debut a video at its meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church Hall on Main Street in Laurens.
According to a media release, the video shows the history of Laurens Township from 1768 through the trolley era of the early 1900’s.
The video is based on a Laurens bicentennial slide presentation created by Anna Elwyn which has been expanded to include Mount Vision and West Laurens and the book, “The History of Laurens Township,” by Bernice Wardell.
The video was produced by Yvonne Eckert. Mary Jane Halstead was text editor and Carlton Cleveland provided the narration.
