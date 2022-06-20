Otsego historian to present program
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will host “The Fly in Fly Creek, The Fly Forever, Fenimore Never” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at its building known as the Old Grange on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
The program is free and for the public and will be presented by Town of Otsego Historian Tom Heitz.
Subject of program to be youth opera
COOPERSTOWN — The next Talking Opera program, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, will be held in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Composer Kamala Sankaram will focus on her youth opera, “The Jungle Book.” She is an artist-in-residence at Glimmerglass Festival and the composer of “Taking up Serpents.”
Parking is available in the Baptist Church parking lot. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival, all Talking Opera programs are recorded and posted at www.glimmerglassguild.org.
Concert to mark milestone anniversary
SCHOHARIE — The Musicians of Ma’alwyck will lead a celebration at Old Stone Fort Museum of the 250th anniversary of its construction as a High Dutch Reformed Church with a performance of the cantata “Buxtehude’s Daughter” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
According to a media release, Schoharie County Historian Ted Shuart will present a history of the 18th-century church and give insights into its connections to Schoharie Reformed Church, host for the evening’s celebration.
Owned by Schoharie County, the Old Stone Fort Museum at 14 Fort Road in Schoharie is a collaborative venture with the Schoharie County Historical Society. It has operated as a museum since 1889, after receiving its official charter from the state of New York.
Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a professional chamber music ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and at Schenectady County Community College. They were founded in 1999 by violinist Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz who is also the director of the ensemble.
Admission is a suggested $10 donation. Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged and may be made by calling Old Stone Fort Museum at 518-295-7192 .
Films to complement exhibit on Venice
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present the first in its “Unmasking Venice Film Series,” showcasing the sides of the ‘city of water’ Friday evening.
According to a media release, the series complements the museum’s exhibit “Unmasking Venice: American Artists in the City of Water,” on view through Sept. 5.
The introductory film, “The Comfort of Strangers,” features performances by Christopher Walken, Helen Mirren, Rupert Everett and the late Natasha Richardson.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24. It is free to the public, with a recommended donation of $5.
Light concessions will be provided.
The R-rated film is recommended for mature audiences only.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
