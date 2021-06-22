HIV testing to be offered this week
Free and confidential Rapid HIV testing will be offered at three area Family Planning offices this week in observance of National HIV Testing Day on June 27.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, testing will be offered at 37 Pleasant St. in Sidney.
Testing will also be offered Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 37 Dietz St. in Oneonta and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 5 Cortland St. in Norwich.
Visit fpscny.org for more information
Society set to meet following shutdown
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will meet for the first time in nearly 18 months at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at its headquarters in the old Grange Hall at 210 Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
Building and museum improvements made during the COVID shutdown will be discussed. Refreshments will be served. Masks are optional. The doors will be open for circulation and social distancing will be acknowledged.
The meeting is open to the public.
Program continues to feature authors
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast its next Word Thursdays live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Wordks by writer Denise B. Dailey of Walton and New York City and author Alice Pettway of Seattle will be featured.
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
The first five poets will be given time to read one or two poems and all others will be waitlisted.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information including how to join via Zoom.
Vendors sought for craft fair set for fall
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications are being accepted for a craft fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road, just outside the village of Richfield Springs.
The craft fair is being coordinated by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs as one of its annual fundraising efforts.
According to a media release, Cullen Pumpkin Farm, a longtime family-owned business, is described as a popular fall destination that attracts visitors from a wide area. More information is available at www.cullenpumpkinfarm.com.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com, e-mail friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com, or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and an application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.