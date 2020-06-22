Margaretville shop plans outdoor sales
MARGARETVILLE — The Margaretville Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop at 743 Main St. in Margaretville reopened on June 10, with an on-off operating schedule that will last through the month of July. The shop had been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a media release, outdoor sales will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 24 to 27 and again from July 3 to 7.
A $10 entry fee per person will cover the cost of a cloth Thrift Shop shopping bag which can be filled with any combination of items in one pass through the sale area. Shoppers may pass through as many times as they like but they will be required to pay $10 for each pass.
All purchases will also need to be paid using exact change or by check.
From June 29 to July 2, anyone with donations will need to make an appointment.
Call 845-586-3737 or visit margaretvillehospitalauxiliary.com for more information.
Season begins at Andes Town Pool
ANDES — The Andes Town Pool at 115 Delaware Ave. in Andes opened on Monday, June 22.
According to a media release, new protocols designed for health and safety will need to be followed.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday until July 5 when hours will be from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through mid-August.
Registration will be July 6 for swimming lessons scheduled to start July 7. Lessons this year will be limited to 60 students and will focus on Learn to Swim Level 1 and higher.
Call Pool Director Rachel Andrews at 845-676-4703 for more information.
Older shelter cats available at SQSPCA
HYDE PARK — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will waive adoption fees for all cats six years and older through June 30, in celebration of national Adopt a Shelter Cat month.
“Senior cats end up in our shelter for a variety of reasons,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes stated in a media release, adding “Sometimes it’s because of chronic medical issues or behaviors caused by those conditions. Other times, they are surrendered to us by an elderly owner who has no other option because their own health is deteriorating or their living situation has changed.” The SQSPCA chose June to highlight the special challenges faced by senior cats and to help them find their forever homes.
Photos of adoptable cats are available to see at sqspca.org. Appointments may be made to meet them by calling 607-547-8111.
Franklin Legion to host barbecue
FRANKLIN — A drive-through chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at American Legion Post 1689 on Institute Street in Franklin.
Pre-ordered Brooks’ chicken halves will be sold for $7 each.
Orders will be taken by Steve at 607-829-8553 or Jack at 607-829-8787 until Sunday, June 28.
Fundraiser planned for Fourth of July
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Chicken halves and dinners by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta will be available for drive-through pickup from noon until sold out on Saturday, July 4, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, proceeds will help fund the 2021 Springfield Fourth of July parade and celebration.
Advance orders are recommended and may be made by calling 315-858-0304. Orders may be paid by credit card over the phone or at the point of pickup with the exact amount in cash or check.
Half-chickens will be sold for $7 each and chicken dinners with baked potato, coleslaw and a roll, will be $11 each.
Whole homemade pies from the First Presbyterian Church of East Springfield will also be available for $15 each.
Patrons will be required to stay in their vehicles and follow signs to the payment and pickup tables.
Measures will be taken to ensure safe handling of food. Face masks should also be worn when interacting with volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.