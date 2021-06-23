Free rabies clinic to be in Franklin
FRANKLIN — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Franklin Fire Hall at 351 Main St. in Franklin.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecounty publichealth.com for more information.
Summer book sale to have nine day run
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown’s annual summer book sale will begin Saturday, June 26, and continue through Sunday, July 4. It will be on the lawn at 22 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a media release, a variety of used books will be priced at $1 or $2 each. A bag sale will be held July 3 and 4 during which customers may fill a bag of any size for $5.
Proceeds will benefit the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Talk to be presented on bats at museum
HOWES CAVE — Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology Vice President Kevin Berner will talk about the bats of Howes Cave at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the museum at 139 Blowing Rock Road in Howes Cave.
According to a media release, the museum, next to the caverns in a former hotel, will also be open from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 and Aug. 28. Admission is free.
Pancake breakfast to be by donation
SCHENEVUS — A donation pancake breakfast will be held from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27, at Schenevus Memorial Post 2752 AMVETS at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
The meal will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, french toast, coffee and juice.
