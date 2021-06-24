Opera to be shown includes local singer
HARTWICK — The Metropolitan Opera will stream the 1997 telecast of Britten’s “Billy Budd” from its website at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in which Dwayne Croft of Hartwick plays Billy Budd.
It will be available to watch for free until 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Visit metopera.org for more information.
Multi-arts center seeks logo design
EARLVILLE — Earlville Opera House will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a multi-arts center in 2022 and is recruiting designs for a commemorative logo. All artists are encouraged to participate.
According to a media release, a $250 stipend will be provided to the chosen artist as well as public credit and recognition. Submissions are due by Wednesday, June 30.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information including what logos must include.
