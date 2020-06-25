Shelter cuts fees through Saturday
HYDE PARK — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will celebrate its dogs and cats as they, along with area graduates, prepare for the next phase of their lives.
According to a media release, adoption fees for all dogs and cats 6 years old or younger will be $20.20, through Saturday, June 27. Also, adoption fees for SQSPCA senior cats age 6 and older, will continue to be waived through June 30.
Adoptable dogs and cats may be viewed on the SQSPCA website or Facebook page. Adoptions and meet-and-greet appointments will be scheduled daily from noon until 4:30 p.m. through Saturday
SQSPCA is at 4841 state Route 28 in Hyde Park.
Call 607-547-8111 for more information.
Hancock seniors set to graduate Friday
HANCOCK — Commencement exercises for the 36-member senior class at Hancock Central School will be held outside on the football field at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, with a rain date of Saturday, June 27.
According to a media release, each graduate will be allowed two guests.
In keeping with state health guidelines issued for in-person graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire gathering may not exceed 150 people. Other protective measures will also be required including physical distancing, avoiding person-to-person contact and wearing masks or face coverings.
The ceremony will be live-streamed at www.hancock.stier.org.
Call 607-637-1305 for more information.
Saturday program on solar system set
WALTON — “Imagining the Solar System” will be presented in a Zoom room at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, by the William B. Ogden Free Library.
According to a media release, Zoe Learner Ponterio, manager of Cornell University’s Spacecraft Planetary Imaging Facility, will reveal the mythology behind the names of planets and other bodies and what some people imagined outer space would be like. She will also discuss the partial lunar eclipse that will take place on July 4.
The meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y863gee3 using the identification number 894 6956 7732 or by phone at +1 929 205 6099.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
Virtual Teen Scene to be pizza party
Family Resource Network will host a Virtual Teen Scene Pizza Party from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, June 29, in a Zoom room.
According to a media release, recipes will be shared featuring ways to make pizza for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Parents, caregivers and other family members are encouraged to participate with any school-aged youths.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yad5rpuz to register. An email will follow with the Zoom link needed to access the program.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
Franklin Legion to host barbecue
FRANKLIN — A drive-through chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at American Legion Post 1689 on Institute Street in Franklin.
Pre-ordered Brooks’ chicken halves will be sold for $7 each.
Orders will be taken by Steve at 607-829-8553 or Jack at 607-829-8787 no later than Sunday, June 28.
Fundraiser planned for Fourth of July
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Chicken halves and dinners by Brooks’ will be available for drive-through pickup from noon until sold out on Saturday, July 4, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, proceeds will help fund the 2021 Springfield Fourth of July parade and celebration.
Advance orders are recommended and may be made by calling 315-858-0304. Orders may be paid by credit card over the phone or at the point of pickup with the exact amount in cash or check.
Half-chickens will be sold for $7 each and dinners with baked potato, coleslaw and a roll, will be $11 each.
Whole homemade pies from the First Presbyterian Church of East Springfield will also be available for $15 each.
Patrons will be required to stay in their vehicles and follow signs to the payment and pickup tables.
Measures will be taken to ensure safe handling of food. Face masks should also be worn when interacting with volunteers.
