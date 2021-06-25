Parade for the 4th seeks participants
SHARON SPRINGS — Participation is sought for the America Strong-themed parade set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Sharon Springs. Registration forms are due from participants by June 30.
According to organizers, participants are encouraged to incorporate music into their entries.
Parade volunteers are also needed.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/28pcjvw3 to register and learn what will be required of volunteers.
Contact 518-860-5513 or sharonspringschamber@gmail.com for more information.
