Library bookstore reopens for season
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library’s used bookstore at 168 Main St. in Worcester is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
According to a media release, shoppers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Occupancy will be limited to 12.
An extra shopping day will be offered Friday, July 3, and a porch sale will be featured Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. The sale will include computer equipment, furniture, lamps, antiques, kitchen items, gardening and craft supplies and perennial plants. Proceeds will benefit the library.
Call 607-397-8506 for more information.
Tree seedlings to be given away Sunday
FRANKLIN — Bare-root evergreen tree seedlings, a gift from the Otsego Land Trust, will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis Sunday, June 28, at the Farmers’ Market on Institute Street in Franklin.
The locally-grown and made produce and product market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays from Memorial Day Weekend to Columbus Day Weekend.
New vendors expected Sunday include Grandpa’s Garlic of Walton and Skytop Springs Fish Farm of Sidney Center.
Visit www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmers Market for more information.
