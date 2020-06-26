Seasonal market set to open in Walton
WALTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will sponsor a seasonal farmers’ market in Veterans Plaza at 181 Delaware St. in Walton.
According to a media release, the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays in July, August and September. High risk and senior customers are encouraged to shop from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Fresh produce including beets, strawberries, blueberries, chard, herbs, kohlrabi, microgreens, melons, onions, peppers, spinach, cabbage, beans, squash and tomatoes will be featured; along with meat, poultry and eggs from seven vendors.
Farmers’ Market Nutrition and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program coupons will be accepted and Fruit & Vegetable Perscription Program bucks may also be redeemed at the market.
Customers are welcome to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Visit www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/ for more information.
Inside access to be allowed at area library
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton will begin allowing patrons inside to browse its shelves and borrow materials on Tuesday, July 7.
According to a media release, patrons are asked to call 607-865-5929 during library hours to reserve their 30-minute appointment. They will need to ring the doorbell to be admitted. Appointments will be limited to two patrons at a time. Patrons must wear masks while inside the library.
Public restrooms, computers and newspapers will not be available. Curbside service will continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for those who prefer that option.
Fund drive underway by Afton VFW Post
AFTON — A building repair fund drive is underway by members of Afton VFW Post 3529 and its Auxiliary.
According to a media release, the 187 Main St. structure that houses the organization needs a new roof, windows and doors. It is estimated that the repairs will cost $10,500.
As further stated in the release, the small operation is not financially prepared to go forward with the repairs and the decision was made to reach out to the communities surrounding Afton for support.
Checks may be made out to VFW Auxiliary Post 3529 and sent to Post Auxiliary Vice President Kristina Mercilliott at 112 Hawkins Road, Nineveh, NY 13813.
Call Mercilliott at 607-206-4817 or email proudaftonmom@yahoo.com for more information.
School board adopts new meeting schedule
SCHENEVUS — A meeting schedule for the Schenevus Central School District Board of Education for the 2020-21 school year was adopted on May 26.
Meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. They are generally held in the Draper room.
The board will meet on July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 20, May 11, May 18 and June 15.
The first meeting, on Tuesday, July 14, will be an organizational meeting. The May 11 meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 budget and on May 18, district residents will vote on that budget.
If a change needs to be made to the above meeting schedule, information will be posted on the school’s website and/or Facebook page.
