Book sale to end Sunday, July 4
COOPERSTOWN — The Village Library’s book sale will continue through Sunday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
A bag sale will be held during the last two days of the sale, July 3 and 4, when any size bag can be filled for $5. The sale is outside the Cooperstown Village Library on Main Street. All proceeds benefit the Library.
Library to benefit from silent auction
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library Association’s fifth silent auction fundraiser will be held virtually from noon July 1 until 5 p.m. July 11, from the website of Charity Auctions Today.
According to a media release, auction items may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/r38ydeb6 where an individual auction account may also be established to be able to bid.
Items will have a minimum starting bid and winning bidders must pay by credit card and arrange to collect their items at the library. Items include gift certificates, vintage furniture, home décor, framed artwork and prints, collectibles, dinnerware, vintage watches and jewelry, quilted throws and handbags.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
Church to host picnic with summer fare
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host “A Summer Picnic” featuring grilled hamburgers with toppings, summer salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Tables will be on the front lawn for outdoor dining weather permitting and the dining room will be open for seating.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the dinner.
Blood drive set in area community
WORCESTER — A blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. On the day of the drive, rapid pass may be used at the same website to expedite the check in process.
