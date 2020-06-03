Tentative date set for 2020 reunion
OTEGO — A decision will be made on Monday, June 14, by Otego Central School Alumni Association officers regarding this year’s reunion.
The event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at the Otego Rod and Gun Club.
Members can expect an update in mid-June.
Call Mary Johnson-Butler at 607-988-2613 for more information.
Library to offer curbside pick up
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton has been given the green light to offer patrons curbside pick up.
According to a media release, patrons will have access to materials housed in the library. The Four County inter-library loan service remains unavailable.
Requests should be limited to 10 items. Orders may be placed by using the BookMyne app, by email at wboflibrary@gmail.com, or phone at 607-865-5929.
Pick ups will be outside the library on Gardiner Place by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Borrowed materials may also now be returned to the book drop.
All returned items will be placed into a 72-hour quarantine before being discharged.
Masons to sponsor takeout dinner
LAURENS — The Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens will be the site of a $10 takeout chicken and biscuit dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
According to a media release, efforts have been taken by organizers with regard to health and safety precautions.
Everyone must wear a face mask.
The menu will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, cranberry jelly and ice cream with strawberries.
