Orders requested for church dinner
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A takeout only Brooks’ chicken and bake sale will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, June 12, at Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
Advance orders are strongly suggested and may be made by calling Donna at 315-858-2357 or Carla at 315-858-1451 no later than Thursday, June 10.
Chicken halves will be $8 each and dinners will be $10 each. Dinners will include a half chicken, roasted potatoes, coleslaw, roll with butter and a brownie.
No early sales will be allowed. Exact change is preferred. All health and safety precautions will be followed with regard to COVID-19. Patrons are asked to arrive wearing face coverings.
Legion Post to host chicken barbecue
LAURENS — A chicken barbecue will begin at noon and continue until sold out Saturday, June 5, at the American Legion on Main Street in Laurens.
The menu will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and watermelon. Dinners will be $10 and chicken halves will be is $6 each.
‘Beauty of Survival’ to be presented
ROXBURY — “The Beauty of Survival” will be presented by Russ Walker at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge at 1633 Burroughs Memorial Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the program, part of the Wild Saturday series, will introduce reptiles and amphibians with an emphasis on the Catskill Mountains.
Using photos, biofacts and live animals, the natural history and survival strategies of various creatures will be explored.
Walker, described as having a life-long interest for all wildlife, is co-founder of the East Texas Herpetological Society.
Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken with biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID guidelines will be followed. Patrons should arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will support college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops and lodge maintenance.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A community Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. On the day of the drive, visit redcrossblood.org to use rapid pass to save time during check-in.
Rabies clinic to be held in Hancock
HANCOCK — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the town hall at 661 W. Main St. in Hancock.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Author to address latest publication
SCHOHARIE — Headlining the latest in a series of virtual Zoom lectures presented by Old Stone Fort Museum and Schoharie County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, will be local radio personality and author Chuck D’Imperio.
According to a media release, he will discuss his latest publication, “Open House: 35 Historic Upstate New York Homes.”
“Big Chuck,” as he is known by fans, will highlight some of what he describes as the most historically significant homes throughout upstate New York.
A longtime award-winning radio broadcaster, with more than 25 years on the air, Big Chuck was inducted into the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame as “New York’s Broadcaster of the Year” in 2000. He has authored several books on upstate New York history, including titles dedicated to its foods, museums, monuments and historic sites.
Email OldStoneFortEvents@gmail.com for the link needed to preregister which is required.
Call the Schoharie County Historical Society at 518-295-7192 for more information.
Parade for fourth changed to drive-by
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The annual Fourth of July Parade in Springfield Center will not take place this year in its usual form. Instead, the Springfield Fourth of July Committee invites all individuals, families and groups in the town of Springfield to participate in a Fourth of July drive-by parade.
The parade will be held from Thursday, July 1, through Monday, July 5. Judging will take place Saturday, July 3.
The theme is “Essential America.”
Parade maps will be available at the Convenience Corner store at the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and state Route 80 in Springfield Center. Names and descriptions of entries will be included with the map.
The first place winner will receive $125; followed by $75 for second place; $50 for third place; and $25 for honorable mention.
An online registration form is available on the Springfield Fourth of July Parade and Celebration Facebook page and at https://tinyurl.com/57j2axnk.
Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes. Registration is free. The deadline for entries is June 20.
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Run/walk event still has openings
HYDE PARK — Runners and walkers may still register for Fetching Brews and Fetching Fun at itsyourrace.com.
Sponsored by Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Clark Sports Center, the event on Saturday, June 19, will feature a 10K run beginning and ending at Brewery Ommegang and a 5K run/walk from Brewery Ommegang to the Cooperstown Brewing Company. A .5K kid-friendly warmup event Fetching Fun, will be a run/walk from Brewery Ommegang to Red Shed Brewery.
