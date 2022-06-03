Quilt group to end season with lunch

COBLESKILL — The Peaceable Day Quilters Quilt Guild will gather for its last monthly meeting of the season in person from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, June 7, at Fusion Church Hall at 375 North Grand St. in Cobleskill.

The featured program will include results from the 2020-22 challenge to make items that feature the quilt blocks called Log Cabin and Courthouse Steps.

New officers will be introduced, charity works, raffle basket items and blocks for a Ukrainian quilt will be collected, followed by a bring-your-own-sandwich luncheon.

All are welcome and a special invitation to join the meeting is extended to area quilters from beginner to experienced.

Free rabies clinic to be in Arkville

ARKVILLE — A free rabies clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Arkville Fire Hall at 43365 State Highway 28 in Arkville. 

Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealthcom for more information. 

Church schedules cold picnic supper 

CHERRY VALLEY —A takeout cold picnic supper will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St.

The meal will include cold ham, potato salad, coleslaw, roll and choice of pie for $12. 

Reservations are to be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 607-264-3703.

