Grange schedules three fundraisers
PIERSTOWN — There will be a White Elephant sale, bake sale and raffle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday July 3, at Pierstown Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange building fund.
Call 607-437-4656 or 607-237-2930 for more information.
Picnic and concert planned in Afton
AFTON — A community picnic and open air market will be presented by 6Zero7 and Friends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Afton Driving Park and Fairgrounds at 46 E. Main St. in Afton.
A concert will be held across the street from 6 to 9 p.m. hosted by the Greater Afton Chamber of Commerce at 26 E. Main St. featuring Kenyon Hill.
Featured will be funnel cakes, hot dogs, maple products, iced coffee, smoothies and vendors with homemade goods, crafts and products.
The fireworks display has been postponed until Labor Day weekend.
There is no entry fee. Picnic baskets will be allowed on the grounds and lawn games are being encouraged.
Visit www.607calendar.com/events.html#/ for more information.
