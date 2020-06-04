Food distribution to be held Thursday
NORWICH — The Food Bank of Central New York will host a food distribution of New York State agricultural products as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Nourish New York initiative from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds at 168 E. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, the drive-through distribution will be staffed in part by volunteer students, faculty and staff from SUNY Morrisville.
Through Nourish New York, the Food Bank of Central New York has purchased New York dairy products, which will be provided to about 500 families in need of food assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Food Bank officials report that it has seen 50% more households having to utilize the emergency food network throughout its 11-county service area.
In March, the Food Bank distributed 1.8 million pounds of food; in April that number rose to 2 million pounds.
Distributions in April provided food for more than 38,000 households – a 33% increase over March which recorded a 20% increase.
Food distributions like Thursday’s are the result of a recent announcement by Cuomo that the state would provide $25 million for food banks and other emergency food providers because of the unprecedented surge in demand.
New York’s surplus agricultural products are being rerouted to populations where they are needed through the state’s food bands.
The Nourish New York program also provides economic relief for the state’s food producers.
Volunteers needed for plant removal
SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego County Conservation Association is looking for volunteers to help with the removal of European frog-bit, an invasive aquatic plant said to have the capability of disrupting local ecosystems.
According to a media release, last year a small population was discovered on Clarke Pond in Springfield.
Volunteers are needed who don’t mind getting wet, muddy and possibly a few leech bites as they search for and remove the plant before it can spread to Otsego Lake or other water bodies. Training will be provided.
Email Jeff O’Handley at programdirector@occainfo.org for information and to volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.