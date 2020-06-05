Program to feature storyteller’s trip talk
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton will present “Life at the Border” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, in a Zoom room.
Local storyteller and musician Laurie McIntosh, will share photos from and information about a trip she took earlier this year to the Mexican border where she performed volunteer work with the humanitarian organization Team Brownsville.
According to a media release, in Matamoros, Mexico, just across the border from Brownsville, Texas, a large tent encampment is home to 2,000 Central Americans awaiting legal asylum in the United States. McIntosh entertained the children there and assisted with volunteer efforts provided by Team Brownsville and other organizations.
The meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y8ves4kn with the identification number 813 3882 1568 or by phone at 929-205-6099.
Church organizes event to fill need
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens will distribute a free meal and bag of food for anyone from the area in need of a helping hand between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
According to a media release, patrons should enter the parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Masked and gloved church member-volunteers will pass the meal and bag of food through vehicle windows.
The program will continue monthly. The date and time will be announced in The Daily Star and on the Laurens American Legion sign.
Library to offer reading program
WALTON — The 2020 Summer Reading Program at William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton will feature the theme “Imagine Your Story” and will be virtual. Registration will be available starting Sunday, June 21, at the READsquared website, https://tinyurl.com/ybqbzapr.
According to a media release, the program will run from June 27 to Aug. 14. Participants will earn points by completing weekly craft and STEM missions, tracking minutes read and through virtual program attendance.
Participants will also have a chance to earn badges, a cold treat and certificate of completion. For every 100 points earned, participants will earn one chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card grand prize.
The program will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, with an author reading by Suzanne Bloom. The reading may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y7w5y4c3. The identification number is 832 5531 0212.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
