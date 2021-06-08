Guild for quilters to gather for picnic
LAURENS — Susquehanna Valley Quilters Guild will host its annual picnic meeting on Thursday, June 10, at the Little Red School Community clubhouse at 516 County Highway 11 in Laurens.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with garage sales. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Members may bring dishes to pass and labeled serving pieces. Guest speaker will be Margaret Wolff, owner of Heartworks Quilts and Fabrics at 6237 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek.
Call Flo at 607-293-6627 for more information.
Outdoor movies to be presented
TODDSVILLE — Community Bible Chapel will present a series of three Friday drive-in style “Summer Movie Nights in the Field” starting with the Pixar film “Toy Story” at 9 p.m. June 11.
“Aladdin,” starring Will Smith as the genie, will follow on July 9, and the series will end with Disney’s “Frozen” on Aug. 13.
The movies will be shown behind Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
The events are pet-friendly and audience members are invited to watch the movies from their cars or the lawn. Social distancing is to be observed and no alcohol is permitted on campus. In case of rain or inclement weather, the movie will be shown the following night.
Visit communitybiblechapel.com for more information.
Volunteers needed to work at festival
WORCESTER — Volunteers are needed to assist with the 49th annual Strawberry Festival scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church at 174 Main St., next to the Worcester-Schenevus Library.
Volunteers are needed from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, to hull strawberries and set up tables and chairs.
On festival day, help is needed at 8 a.m. to whip cream and serve food from 11 a.m. until dinners are sold out. Assistance is also needed with clean-up from 2 to 3 p.m.
Townwide yard sales will begin at 9 a.m. Sale location maps will be available. Individuals who would like their sales included should register at the library at 170 Main St. in Worcester, by Tuesday, June 15.
Call 607-397-7309 or email wo.ill@4cls.org to volunteer.
Anglers sought for bass tournament
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual Bass Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, rain or shine, at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road in Richfield Springs.
Participants will check in from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Fishing will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh in will be at 1:30 p.m. A free lunch will follow weigh in. The fees are $20 for adults and $10 for those 12 and younger.
Cash prizes total $800 plus 25% of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a limit of three bass per boat.
There will also be 50/50 and beer basket raffles and door prizes.
The event has the cooperation of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation — Central Region. The Canadarago Lake Improvement Association will perform mandatory boat inspections to prevent the spread of invasive species.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Center.
Contact Tournament Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for registration information.
