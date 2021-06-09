Plants, baked goods to be sold by church
NEW BERLIN — The First United Methodist Church at 51 S. Main St. in New Berlin will have a plant and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12.
Chicken halves to be sold by fire company
GARRATTSVILLE — Barbecued chicken halves will be packed to go and sold for $7 each from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, by the Garrattsville Fire Company at 4418 State Route 51. The event will be drive-thru style.
Pomona Grange set to meet Saturday
HARPERSFIELD — The Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Col. Harper Grange Hall at 170 Wilcox Road in Harpersfield.
The Family Activities Committee will host a scones baking contest. Each first place entry from Subordinate Granges need to be in place by 1 p.m. for judging.
A memorial service will be conducted by Pomona Chaplain Sammie Tabor for departed Pomona members since September 2020.
The lecturer will present a program on Flag Day.
Delegates for State Grange will also be selected.
Anglers sought for bass tournament
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual Bass Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, rain or shine, at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road in Richfield Springs.
Participants will check in from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Fishing will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weigh in will be at 1:30 p.m. A free lunch will follow weigh in.
The fees are $20 for adults and $10 for those 12 and younger.
Cash prizes total $800 plus 25% of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a limit of three bass per boat.
There will also be 50/50 and beer basket raffles and door prizes.
The event has the cooperation of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation — Central Region.
The Canadarago Lake Improvement Association will perform mandatory boat inspections to prevent the spread of invasive species.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Center.
Contact Tournament Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for registration information.
