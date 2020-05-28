Red Cross plans area blood drives
The constant and at times emergency need for blood products has prompted an increase in the number of blood drives in the area. According to information provided by the American Red Cross, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations.
A blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley.
From 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, a blood drive will be held at the town Municipal Building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Blood drives will also be held from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mary's Parish Center at 31 Elm St. and from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Bassett Hall at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to schedule appointments. Worcester residents may also make appointments with Norma at 607-397-8119.
