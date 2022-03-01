Congressman sets telephone town hall
Rep. Antonio Delgado, R-Rhinebeck, will have a telephone town hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Constituents of New York’s 19th Congressional district may participate by calling 855-905-3295 or listening at www.facebook.comRepAntonioDelgado.
Book donations wanted for sale
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will have a Winter Book Collection event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
It will be followed by the annual Winter Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6.
According to a media release, the collection and the sale will take place in the village board room on the lower level of 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Patrons should use the Fair Street entrance.
Donations of gently used books will be accepted Thursday. Items not wanted include textbooks, outdated travel books, or books in poor condition.
The Winter Book Sale will include adult and children’s books.
Proceeds will benefit the Village Library of Cooperstown.
