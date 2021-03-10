Art fundraiser set to begin Friday
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will host its budget-friendly Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from March 12 to 20.
According to a media release, the sale will feature gently used fine arts and crafts donated by area artists and patrons. Items will include ceramics by local artisans, paintings, etchings, pastels, antiques, frames and textiles.
Merchandise will be in Gallery A on the main floor at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Proceeds will benefit CAA.
Seasonal dinner set at Post in Laurens
LAURENS — American Legion Post 1688 at 11 Main St. in Laurens, will sponsor a dine-in or takeout seasonal dinner featuring corned beef and cabbage from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (or until the food sells out) Friday, March 12. In addition to corned beef and cabbage, the meal will include potatoes, a vegetable, roll and dessert.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 12. Seating is limited.
Food Pantry adds free delivery service
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley has added free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in the new service will need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Corned beef to go to be sold Saturday
HARTWICK SEMINARY — Hartwick Fire Company 2 at 4877 State Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary will have its annual corned beef dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The dinner will be takeout only and will be $15 for adults and $8 for children. Traffic cones will designate where orders are to be placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.