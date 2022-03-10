Evening Cabaret to be presented
SIDNEY — Half Light Theater will present Cabaret, a night of song and dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
A $20 donation will be collected at the door.
Call 607-604-4584 for more information.
Church to sponsor annual pork dinner
SOUTH KORTRIGHT — The annual pork dinner with all the fixings will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at South Kortright Community Church at 10710 County Highway 10 in South Kortright.
Program to focus on area artifacts
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Historical Association will begin its 2022 Susquehanna Valley Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 15, with a presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. on “The Archaeology of Old Unadilla, A Native American Town Destroyed During the American Revolution.”
According to a media release, artifacts from the collections of F. “Buzz” Hesse of Otego and the Upper Susquehanna Chapter of the New York Archaeological Association will be among those included in the PowerPoint presentation. Hesse will also speak.
Refreshments will be provided.
The UHA board will meet at 6 p.m.
Call 607-369-7323 or 607-369-2007 for more information.
Business ownerto address club
SIDNEY — The Hill and Valley Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the community room at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
The public is invited to attend for free to hear guest speaker Sally O’Malley of Little Farmhouse Lavender in Plymouth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.