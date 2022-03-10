Event for Saturday canceled in Morris
MORRIS — The open house scheduled for Saturday, March 12, by the Morris Fire Department has been canceled.
Free rabies clinicset in Downsville
DOWNSVILLE — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, at Colchester Highway Department at 6292 River Road in Downsville.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.