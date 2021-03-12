Visitors may see patients at DVH
WALTON — Visitors will be allowed to see inpatients one at a time at United Health Services Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, beginning Friday, March 12, according to the latest state Department of Health guidelines.
Patients with appointments for tests or treatments may also bring someone with them for support.
Masks will be required to be worn and all patients, visitors and companions will be screened.
Visiting hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily.
More information is available at www.nyuhs.org/visitor-restrictions.
Market to be open Sunday in Franklin
FRANKLIN — A winter version of Franklin’s Farmers’ Market has been operating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. monthly on the second Sunday at the Railroad Museum and Community Center at 572-574 Main St. in Franklin.
The next market is scheduled for Sunday, March 14. Seniors only may shop from 10 to 11 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/1d1rxtfn for more information.
Extension directors to have conference
HAMDEN — The Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday, March 22. The meeting will be conducted using video and phone conferencing technology.
The meeting will be open to the public on Zoom. Call 607-865-6531 for more information, including the link needed to join the meeting.
4C Library trustees set Monday meeting
The Four County Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, by videoconference.
Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information.
Virtual exhibit pays tribute to women
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society has launched a virtual exhibit highlighting the accomplishments of 21 women, one from each town in the county as its way of commemorating Women’s History Month.
According to a media release, “Women of Chenango County” is the culmination of research conducted over the course of two semesters. Curated by CCHS intern Marie Moren, the exhibit explores the narratives of local women whose impact on history may not be widely known but who are reported to have left a indelible mark on their communities.
Covering a period of nearly two centuries, the exhibit features individuals from a variety of backgrounds. Vignettes include the stories of Pvt. Sarah Rosetta “Lyons” Wakeman, who was among countless women who disguised themselves as men in order to serve in the Civil War, and Alida Avery, the first women licensed to practice medicine in Colorado.
“Women of Chenango County” is available for viewing at www.ChenangoHistorical.org. At the conclusion of Women’s History Month, the exhibit will remain available on the website in celebration of the featured women and as a local history resource.
Funding for the exhibit was provided by the Follet Foundation.
Earth Festival plans feature mixed bag
The Otsego County Conservation Association’s Earth Festival will be held from Thursday through Saturday, April 22 to 24, with free online sessions and a recycling event for county residents.
According to a media release, sessions will include a mixed bag of activities to include a scavenger hunt and trivia night.
According to OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant, the hybrid model was chosen because it will allow them to be able to reach many people safely. She added that they are still not at a point where large-scale, in-person events can be held.
During the Sunday, April 24, “Drive Through, Drop Off,” sponsored by the Otsego County Department of Solid Waste and Planning, uncommon items for recycling may be dropped off at the Meadows office complex. Items that will be accepted include tennis balls, Styrofoam, natural wine corks and inkjet cartridges. Registration will be required to participate. Empire Recycling will also provide free document shredding through its Confidata shredding service.
Visit occainfo.org/Earth-Festival for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.