Area library set to re-open Thursday
ANDES — Andes Library is scheduled to reopen Thursday, March 18, after being closed for emergency repairs for several days.
According to a media release, the library board meeting will be held on Zoom at 3 p.m. Thursday and Story Time will be on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Patrons are asked to hold onto their returns and all fines will be forgiven.
Visit 4cls.org for more information, to place holds and download materials.
Food distribution set for the month
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Motorists are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Masked and gloved church members will pass the bagged food through vehicle windows until the supply is gone.
