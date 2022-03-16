Food distribution to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, March 17, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Program to feature wild park animals
Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society’s online program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, will feature Yellowstone National Park through the eyes of interpretive guide Kyle Dudgeon based in Bozeman, Montana.
According to a media release, described as a nature photographer, writer and naturalist, Dudgeon will relate his Yellowstone experiences among such wild animals as grizzly bears, wolves and bison.
“A Summer in America’s First National Park” is free and available to the public.
The required registration may be completed at www.doas.us/yellowstone-stories/
Pulled pork sale to benefit agency
UNADILLA — The First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla will welcome spring by serving takeout lunch items featuring pulled pork from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, March 19.
Pulled pork on a brioche roll with a pickle and applesauce will be sold for $4.50, along with à la carte items of broccoli salad, coleslaw and cookies for 75 cents each.
A portion of the profits will be donated to the Presbyterian Mission Agency, One Great Hour of Sharing. At this time the agency is supporting emergency relief for those fleeing violence in Ukraine.
Patrons should wear masks as they enter the church and follow the social distancing instructions provided.
Presentation to feature return of Monarch
SHERBURNE — “Preparing for Monarchs” will be presented by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Friends of Rogers Board member and SUNY Morrisville Professor Eric Diefenbacher will talk about preparing for monarchs to return to New York. The monarch migration story, timing of milkweed and how to rear caterpillars in captivity for release in the fall will be included. Information on Monarch butterfly citizen science groups will also be provided.
Email info@friendsofrogers.org to register.
America’s foodshed to be addressed
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library and co-sponsor Cooperstown Food Pantry will welcome Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship Executive Director Phoebe Schreiner at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, who will address “America Needs a New Foodshed — New York is the Answer.”
The March presentation of its Sunday Speakers program, it will be held on the third floor of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, much of the food consumed in the United States is reportedly produced in California, yet California is battling wildfires, experiencing a climate change-driven drought and suffering from labor shortages and supply chain issues. It has been suggested that the nation look elsewhere for long-term food production solutions for a growing population and changing climate.
Schreiner will discuss CADE’s efforts to make the state of New York a primary foodshed for the country’s Northeast corridor by the year 2050. She notes in the release that this can be accomplished by increasing the number of successful and diverse farm and food business enterprises across the state.
Schreiner has more than 20 years of international and domestic global-to-local experience leading social and economic development programs — including work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, United Nations, and Open Society Foundations.
Hobart bookstore to host readings
HOBART — Liberty Rock Bookstore at 678 Main St. in Hobart will host the Stamford Library Writers Circle for afternoon readings of original works at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Authors will present short readings of their poetry, short fiction and memoir. Circle members include Sandra Arnone, T.M. Bradshaw, Christine Hauser, Brian Kletchka, Priscilla Martin, Edward Lamb Nichols, Rhiannon Radu, Chris Santomassino and Rick van Valkenburg.
