Program to present wildlife discoveries
SIDNEY — “One Swamp, Many Stories” with Rick Bunting of Bainbridge will be presented on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, by the Sidney Memorial Public Library.
According to a media release, Bunting will explore some of the wildlife found in a small swamp near his home. Photographs will feature birds, mammals and frogs as well as plants and insects all said to inhabit the area. The program is free. The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/jwxcwttz, or by emailing si.librarian@4cls.org.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
Quilt exhibit setat area museum
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society will celebrate Worldwide Quilting Day Saturday, March 20, when its Community Gallery will feature the “Quilts of Chenango” exhibit, developed in collaboration with the Chenango Piecemakers Guild and Greene Historical Society.
According to a media release, 20 minute appointments for up to six members of the same household will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Required appointments may be made by calling 607-334-9227 no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 19.
The exhibit of antique and contemporary quilts includes more than a century of textile artistry and is described by organizers as honoring the creative pursuits of local women, while acknowledging the evolution of quilting from a domestic necessity to more of a means of artistic expression.
Following Saturday’s debut, CCHS will have similar viewings of “Quilts of Chenango” by appointment. Visits may be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. any Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Health and safety precautions to include contact tracing, mask-wearing and social distancing will be required to visit the museum.
Exhibit to feature decorative eggs
EDMESTON — “Marie’s EGG-cellent Exhibit,” a pop-up display featuring eggs from the collection of Marie (Ludington) Dravland, will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon from Saturday, March 20 to April 24, at the Edmeston Museum at 1 North St.
According to a media release, over time, Dravland, a museum volunteer, has a collected several hundred eggs. She started her collection in 1963, the year she married her husband, Gil. Eggs were something that she could pick up as they traveled. Some are fashioned from filigree metal, others are Ukrainian pysanky eggs and some are ceramic.
In addition to the exhibit, there will be pages to color and hidden eggs with treats each weekend until Easter.
Information on Faberge eggs along with history of the Romanov collection of Faberge eggs will also be included.
Speaker to address growth of internet
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Electric Cooperative and OEConnect Chief Executive Officer Tim Johnson will give an online talk on “The Struggle to Bring Broadband to Rural America” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
According to a media release, the talk will be the fifth in the 2020-21 Sunday Speaker Series hosted by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown with assistance from the Cooperstown Area League of Women Voters.
Johnson will address Otsego Electric’s process of establishing OEConnect to help build a 700+ mile broadband internet network to all of the cooperative’s members and many nonmembers in Otsego County and parts of the counties of Chenango, Madison and Herkimer. He will also describe how state and federal broadband grants were obtained and an unexpected struggle with federal tax policy. OEConnect provides internet services to about 2,700 customers, many who came on board after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson is secretary of the NYS Rural Electric Cooperative Association and represents OEC on the executive committee of the NY Association of Public Power and the Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
