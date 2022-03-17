America’s foodshed to be addressed
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library and co-sponsor Cooperstown Food Pantry will welcome Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship Executive Director Phoebe Schreiner at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, who will address “America Needs a New Foodshed — New York is the Answer.”
The March presentation of its Sunday Speakers program, it will be held on the third floor of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, much of the food consumed in the United States is reportedly produced in California, yet California is battling wildfires, experiencing a climate change-driven drought and suffering from labor shortages and supply chain issues. It has been suggested that the nation look elsewhere for long-term food production solutions for a growing population and changing climate.
Schreiner will discuss CADE’s efforts to make the state of New York a primary foodshed for the country’s Northeast corridor by the year 2050. She notes in the release that this can be accomplished by increasing the number of successful and diverse farm and food business enterprises across the state.
Schreiner has more than 20 years of international and domestic global-to-local experience leading social and economic development programs — including work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, United Nations, and Open Society Foundations.
The program is free and open to the public.
Hobart bookstore to host readings
HOBART — Liberty Rock Bookstore at 678 Main St. in Hobart will host the Stamford Library Writers Circle for afternoon readings of original works at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
The following authors will present short readings of their poetry, short fiction and memoir. Sandra Arnone, T.M. Bradshaw, Christine Hauser, Brian Kletchka, Priscilla Martin, Edward Lamb Nichols, Rhiannon Radu, Chris Santomassino and Rick van Valkenburg.
The event is free and open to the public.
Mobile office hours to be offered locally
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Rep. Antonio Delgado, R-Rhinebeck, will have mobile office hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 W. Main St.
Members of Delgado’s staff will be available to meet with constituents in need of services such as federal grant applications, assistance with Social Security and information for veterans about benefits.
Planning meeting set for July event
SPRINGFIELD — Planning for this year’s Fourth of July parade and celebration is underway in Springfield.
As part of the celebration, local nonprofit organizations may participate in fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center. Two representatives per organization are requested to attend meetings of the Springfield Fourth of July Committee. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4, and will be followed by a celebration to include food, music and historical displays.
Parade participation is open to businesses, organizations, families, musical groups and individuals.
Plans also include an evening concert and fireworks display at Glimmerglass State Park.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.