ANDES — West Kortright Centre will have its annual meeting from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Andes Hotel.
The event will include a pasta dinner with dessert and cash bar.
Entertainment will be provided by a live band.
Tickets are $10 for children 6 to 12; $25 for members; or $30. Children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Call 607-278-5454 for more information and to register.
Memberships are available online at www.westkc.org and will also be available at the meeting.
GREENE — Chenango River Theatre’s 14th annual Winter Gala will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Genegantslet Golf Club at 686 State Highway 12 in Greene.
The event will include appetizers, carved meats, side dishes, house wine and beer and entertainment provided by the band Miles Ahead.
There will also be silent and live auctions featuring more than 100 items.
CRT’s 2022 season will also be announced at the Gala.
Tickets are $70 per person and are available online at www.chenan gorivertheatre.org or by calling 607-656-8778.
BAINBRIDGE — The 41st annual Jericho Arts Council Fine Arts Show will be held from April 30 to May 7, in the gallery in Bainbridge Town Hall at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Artists 18 and older are welcome to enter the juried show.
According to a media release, preregistered entries will continue to be accepted until April 15.
Entries are to be delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
The show will have four categories of two dimensional artwork including oil and acrylic, watercolor and gouache, photography and drawing and graphics, to include mixed media, pastel and printmaking.
Monetary awards will be presented in each of the four categories along with a Tennant Realism Award, Best in Show and People’s Choice.
Judging this year’s show will be Leah Frankel and Nick George.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for entry forms and more information.
COOPERSTOWN — A Ukraine benefit spaghetti dinner will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Rusty Bison restaurant at 4938 State Highway 28 in Cooperstown.
Donations received for the dinner will be forwarded to families in Poland to help them offset the costs of housing Ukrainian refugees.
Call 607-282-4347 for more information.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted until May 1, for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park, will include a chicken barbecue by Brooks’ and bake sale.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com, click on the Women’s Guild tab, email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com, or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
