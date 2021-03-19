Program to explore Wild West period
SHARON — The Sharon Historical Society will host the “The Wild West: Miners, Cowboys, Gunslingers, Saloon Madams and Ghost Towns” online from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22.
According to a media release, led by historian and Sharon Historical Society President Ron Ketelsen, the program will explore stories and remnants of former Wild West towns during the Gold Rush years.
The required registration may be completed at www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org.
The presentation is the third in the society’s history program series for 2021.
Visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org or call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Antiracism series to address action
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, in partnership with the Cooperstown Area League of Women Voters, will continue Looking in the Mirror, its antiracism programming, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, with “Cooperstown Reflects on Racism — Looking Past the Mirror, Taking Action.”
According to a media release, Liane Hirabayashi and JoAnn Gardner will share the role of moderator.
Panelists will include Hartwick College Assistant Professor of Anthropology Namita Sugandhi, SUNY Morrisville Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer Mary Bonderoff, school administrator and Oneonta NAACP Vice President Michele Osterhoudt, The History Makers board member and Strategic Adviser for the Carbon Disclosure Project Paula DiPerna; Dr. Caridad Fuertes with Bassett Healthcare and Lynne Mebust with Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown.
The segment will focus on how to move from education about racism to taking action to address systemic racism locally.
The program is free. Registration is available at fovl.eventbrite.com. It will also be added to the FOVL YouTube channel.
Cemetery group sets date to meet
MIDDLEFIELD — The annual meeting and election of officers of the Middlefield Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the home of John and Sally Reynolds at 3640 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
